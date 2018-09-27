Mineola (3-0)
at West Rusk (4-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday, New London
Coaches: West Rusk - John Frazier. Mineola - Luke Blackwell
Players to Watch: Mineola - RB Trevion Sneed, QB Shaw Franklin, T Cameron Wise, G Seth Kirk, RB Dalton Rogers, WR Cole Castleberry, DE Alex Evans, WR Wylie Franks. West Rusk - QB LaJavius Harper, RB Tyrell Moore and WR Talon Winings
Last Week: West Rusk 63, Westwood 27 - After a couple weeks of close, defensive games, West Rusk’s offense went on a tear scoring 63 points on the Westwood Panthers and beating them 63-27. The Panthers never had a scoreless quarter, consistently scoring one touchdown in each. But the Raiders doubled Westwood’s score in the first, third and fourth quarters and ran in three touchdowns in the second. Two undefeated teams will clash when the Raiders meet the Mineola Yellowjackets this week.
Mineola 26, Big Sandy 14 - Mineola kept their undefeated streak intact when they bested the Big Sandy Wildcats last Thursday night. The first quarter was scoreless, but the Yellowjackets outscored the Wildcats in each of the remaining three quarters going up 14-8 in the second, 9-6 in the third and 3-0 in the fourth to take the game to its final score of 26-14.
Next Week: Mineola: Bi-week. West Rusk at Gladewater.
Mount Enterprise (2-1)
at Union Grove (4-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday, Gladewater
Coaches: Mount Enterprise - Scott Holzhauer
Players to Watch: Mt. Enterprise - QB Derrick Jackson and WR Christian Newman. Union Grove - WRCam Johnson, G Dillan Arden, DE Nathan Ferrell, T QB Mikie Webb, WR Kyle Turner.
Last Week: Mt. Enterprise 42 - Burkeville 0 Mount Enterprise answered their first loss of the season against Burkeville two weeks ago with a skunking of the Burkeville Mustangs, beating them 42-0. They will have a tall order ahead of them this week, though, when they meet the undefeated Union Grove Lions this Friday.
Union Grove 28, Harleton 21 - The Union Grove Lions staved off a massive late game comeback from the Harleton Wildcats to win the game by a touchdown 28-21. Union Grove scored 14 unanswered points in the first half and added to their lead with another touchdown in the third. But after heading into the fourth quarter with no points on the board, Harleton came back in a big way scoring three touchdowns in the final quarter and matching Union Grove’s 21 points. But after Union Grove’s fourth touchdown in the game, the gap was too big to overcome.
Next Week: Mount Enterprise: Bi-week. Union Grove: Bi-week.
Leverett’s Chapel (2-1)
Bye Week
Last Week: Trinity School of Texas 46, Leverett’s Chapel 14 - Leverett’s Chapel suffered their first loss last week when they met the undefeated Trinity School of Texas. The Lions managed two touchdowns in the game, but those 14 points were a small sum compared to the Titans’ 46. After a week off, the Lions will attempt to fight back into the win column when they meet Christian Heritage on October 5.
Fannindel 71, Christian Heritage 54 - Like Leverett’s Chapel, the Christian Heritage Sentinels are coming off of their first loss of the season after losing to the Fannindel Falcons in a high-scoring, offensive game. Though Christian Heritage scored more points than they did in their 50-0 victory over Dallas Academy, Fannindel outscored them with final tally of 71 points. Christian Heritage will face the 1-3 Tyler HEAT at 2 p.m. this Saturday before meeting Leverett’s Chapel next week.
Overton (1-3)
Bye Week
Last Week: Como-Pickton 28, Overton 0 - Overton will have a two-week break following their loss to the Como-Pickton Eagles last week. The Mustangs were shut-out by the Eagles and gave up four touchdowns last Thursday, losing 28-0. Their next game will be against the Detroit Eagles and will take place at 7:30 p.m. on October 12.
Detroit 34, Leonard 21- The Detroit Eagles are coming off of their first win of the season after beating the Leonard Tigers with a final score of 34-21. The Eagles almost outscored their points for their last three games combined with only 36 total points scored heading into Leonard.