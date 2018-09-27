Carlisle
The Carlisle varsity volleyball team posted two big wins this week, beating Leverett’s Chapel on Friday and San Augustine on Tuesday.
Carlisle hosted Rusk County rival Leverett’s Chapel and beat them in a three-game match. The margins stayed consistent as Carlisle beat Leverett’s Chapel 25-16 in game one, 25-19 in game two and 25-17 in game three.
Heather Craig led Carlisle with 20 kills, eight digs and two aces. Tori Esters led the team on assists with 17 and also had two aces. Emily Pendleton had three kills and three blocks.
The Indians next hosted San Augustine in an unpredictable match with fluctuating scores. Carlisle lost game one by a tight margin of 25-22, but fired back in game two with a 25-7 victory. Game three was the closest of the match, but Carlisle edged out a 26-24 victory before beating San Augustine handily in game four 25-10.
Craig again led the team on offense with 25 kills and 15 aces. Jilin Kee finished the night with 36 assists and Camdyn Gray had eight kills, nine digs and three aces.
After two home games, the Indians will be on the road Friday against Garrison.
West Rusk
West Rusk kept their winning streak alive this week beating both Troup and Sabine.
West Rusk’s Friday match against Troup was the most competitive the Raiders have had in some time. West Rusk took a close game one 25-22 before losing game two 25-20. Game three was the tightest game that Troup ultimately won 27-25. West Rusk called in game four winning 25-16 and were able to edge out a close game five 17-15 to take the match.
Kayla Lewis led her team on offense with 15 kills, two blocks and 14 digs, but Hannah Trichel was right there with her with 15 kills and three blocks. Claire Nichols helped set them and the rest of the Raiders up with 49 assists and also had 14 digs. Allison Bobbitt, passing a 2.28, led the defense with 27 digs, but Sydney Martin was right behind her passing a 2.29 and earning 24 digs.
Elsewhere Alexandria Lewis had nine kills, Booklyn Floyd had eight kills and 11 digs, and Kodi Robertson had nine digs.
The Raiders had another competitive game Tuesday night against Sabine, but were able to put them away in three close games. The Raiders took game one 25-23, game two 25-18 and game three 25-22.
Jasmine Paige and Kayla Lewis tied the team on offense with 10 kills each. Nichols again led the team on assists with 32 and Bobbitt led the defense with 23 digs. Martin passed a 2.36 and had 18 digs, Robertson passed a 2.33 and had seven digs, Cloee Tidwell had 16 digs and Floyd had 11 digs.
The Raiders are now 6-1 in district and 27-7 overall.
Leverett’s Chapel
The Leverett’s Chapel Lions improved their district record to 3-2 when they traveled to Linden-Kildare to beat the Tigers in a four-game match.
Leverett’s Chapel took a tight game one 25-23, but Linden-Kildare fired back, taking the second game 25-19. The Lady Lions answered back, though, taking game three by a 15-point margin winning 25-10 and beating the Tigers again in game four 25-14.
Yemeni Avalos led the team with 14 kills, one block, 38 digs, two assists and one ace, but Michelle Jamaica was also a force with 12 kills, 40 digs, and seven out of seven serves for three points.
Jillian Shaw had seven kills, eight blocks, seven digs and four aces, Lexus Haley and six kills, 14 digs and five aces, Cynthia Paredes had eight digs, 24 assists and two aces and Britney Frazier had 19 digs and an ace.
The Lions will host Hawkins starting at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.