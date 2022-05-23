Softball athletes across Rusk County earned All-District honors after wrapping up their seasons.
In West Rusk’s district, two players were named All-District Most Valuable Player this season, and both were Lady Raiders. Piper Morton and Lilly Waddell share the All-District MVP title.
Lady Raider Carlie Buckner walked away with All-District Utility Player of the Year.
Multiple Lady Raiders were also named to First Team honors. Natalie Christy was named for outfield, Kyrsten Price for infield, Macie Blizzard for infield, Jaime Jose for flex, and Keke Murphy for designated player.
Amber Cothran and Stormie Lejeune from West Rusk were both named to Second Team infield.
Remi Norman and Odeth Marmolejo from West Rusk were All-District honorable mentions this season.
The Lady Raiders softball team went undefeated in district play and advanced all the way to the regional semi-finals round against the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs. Unfortunately, the Lady Raiders ended their season against Hughes Springs with a 0-2 loss.
The Tatum Lady Eagles also saw a successful season this year, as they went 9-4 during district play but suffered a 0-2 loss to White Oak in the bi-district playoff round.
The Lady Eagles lost the first game 2-6, and the second was a heartbreaking 5-6 loss. Because White Oak won both games, a third game was not needed to determine which team advances.
Regardless, the Lady Eagles took home many All-District awards this season.
Junior Yahnya Acevedo was named All-District Offensive Player of the Year.
For First Team honors, sophomore Beka Stockton was named as pitcher, sophomore Mia Tovar for utility, and freshman Camryn Milam for outfield.
For Second Team honors, senior Baylea Densman was named as first baseman and senior Trinity Edwards as outfield.
Sophomore Kacey Owen, freshman Audrea Bradley, and sophomore Olivia Nay were all honorable mentions.
Densman, Edwards, Acevado, Nay, Tovar, Milam, Bradley, Katie Propes, and Lily Crawford were also named to Academic All-District this season for their hardwork on the field and in the classroom.