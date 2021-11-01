Sisters Jordan Parker and Jenna Parker represented Rusk County in Council Bluffs, Iowa this week as they competed with Longview’s East Texas Homeschool Sports Chargers in the annual National Homeschool Volleyball Tournament. The Lady Chargers walked away with second place out of 27 national teams.
Jordan’s and Jenna’s older sister, Jaden Parker is also an assistant coach for the Chargers. Jaden played under the ETHS Chargers, then known as the Longview HEAT, when she was eligible.
“It’s been my pleasure to play on and off the court with my sisters the past decade, sometimes with them, sometimes against them, and most recently, coaching them,” Jaden Parker said.
The ETHS Chargers qualified after going undefeated in the North Texas Academic & Athletics District Tournament in Sulphur Springs and placing as the runner-up in the Texas Association Independent Athletic Organization State Tournament in Rockwall. This tournament was held Wednesday through Friday.
The Lady Chargers kicked off the tournament against Denver Eagles Christian Homeschool from Denver, CO and tied 1-1. In the first set, the Lady Chargers barely slipped behind 23-25, but by the second set, they got back on their feet and defeated the Eagles 25-13.
Jordan Parker had four points, two blocks, nine digs, and five kills.
Jenna Parker had one ace, one point, two assists, and one kill.
Other notable teammates were Meredith Corley, with 12 points, one dig, and four assists; Jaelyn Cleveland with three blocks, two digs, and three kills; Abby Campbell with two points and five digs; and Rebekah Dragoo with one ace, three points, one dig, and three kills.
Next, the Lady Chargers faced the Mishawaka HomeSchool Wildcats from Mishawaka, IN. The Lady Chargers won 2-0.
Jordan Parker had two ace serves, seven points, one block, three digs, and eight kills.
Jenna Parker had four ace serves, 16 points, eight digs, and one assist.
Other notable teammates from this match were Hannah Simpson with seven digs and eight assists; Meredith Corley with three ace serves, six points, one dig, and six assists; and Rebekah Dragoo with one point, five digs, and four kills.
The Lady Chargers ended the day against the Omaha Warriors from Omaha, NE, winning 2-0.
Jordan Parker had two blocks, five digs, and seven kills.
Jenna Parker had one ace, five points, and 11 digs.
Other notable teammates for this match were Meredith Corley with six points, eight digs, 10 assists, and one kill; Abby Campbell with two points, one block, two digs, and four kills; Rebekah Dragoo with two aces, three points, and six digs; and Jaelyn Cleveland with two aces, six points, one block, three digs, six kills.
On Thursday, the Lady Chargers continued pool play against the Quincy Saints from Quincy, IL. Both teams fought hard, but the Chargers came out on top, 25-20 for both rounds.
Jordan Parker had three points, one block, five digs, one assist, and eight kills.
Jenna Parker had four aces, 14 points, and 10 digs.
Other notable players from the match were Abby Campbell with one point, six digs, and four kills; Hannah Simpson with one ace, three points, one dig, and six assists; Jaelyn Cleveland with two points, five digs, and eight kills; Meredith Corley with one ace, two points, one dig, and 13 assists; and Rebekah Dragoo with two points, 10 digs, two kills.
The Lady Chargers’ winning streak was broken 1-2 by the Illinois Crusaders. The box score was 16-25, 27-25, and 4-15, respectively.
Jordan Parker had two points, two blocks, 13 digs, and two kills.
Jenna Parker had two points and 13 digs.
However, in the next match, the Lady Chargers bounced back and battled against the SWCHA Saints from Milwaukee, WI. They came out ahead in a tough 2-0.
Jordan Parker had five points, one block, eight digs, and seven kills.
Jenna Parker had three points and 12 digs.
The Lady Chargers ended the day with a win against the Wichita Warriors from Wichita, KS. They won 2-0, with 25-16 and 25-23, respectively.
Jordan Parker had one block, seven digs, one assist, and nine kills.
Jenna Parker had one ace, four points, and nine digs.
The Lady Crusaiders competed in championship play in the gold bracket on Friday.
They kicked the day off with a tough 2-0 win against the Goshen Blue Blazers from Indiana.
Jordan Parker had two ace serves, eight points, one block, 11 digs, one assist, and six kills.
Jenna Parker had one point, six digs, and one assist.
Then, the Chargers faced a fellow Texan team, the HHA Mavericks from Houston. The Chargers won 2-0.
Jordan Parker had one point, two blocks, four digs, two assists, and 13 kills.
Jenna Parker had two ace serves, nine points, and 17 digs.
The Lady Chargers ended the day with a 0-3 loss against the Illinois CRU Blazers in the championship game.
“I’m thankful to have the support of all my family along side me all these years,” Jenna Parker said. “I’ve never had to do it alone and that has greatly helped my success and accomplishments.”