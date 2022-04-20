Multiple high school track teams across Rusk County competed in their district track and field meets earlier this month and walked away with multiple area qualifications and awards.
The student-athletes who qualified for area competition will have an opportunity to advance to the regional meet.
Henderson High School’s track teams competed at district Apr, 11 and Apr. 14 at Bullard High School.
The varsity boys’ team took second place in the 4x100m dash event. Yacorus Porter ran as the first leg, Nick Owens continued in the second leg before passing it off to Daylon Garrett for the third leg. Shuntreveon Roquemore finish up as the fourth leg.
The varsity girls’ team also made some noise.
Ty’Esha Mosley brought home second place in shot put.
Saryn Granato finished in third place in the 800-meter dash.
Marvalous Jacobs took fourth place in the 100-meter dash.
All students will advance to area.
Details regarding Henderson’s area competition have not yet been released, but UIL’s deadline to receive area results is Saturday.
If these students qualify while competing in area, they will advance to the regional competition in Texas A&M Commerce on Apr. 29 and Apr. 30.
Laneville also competed in their district match on Apr. 13. at Neches High School.
The varsity boys’ team placed second overall, with a mere four points seperating them from first place.
Deandre Thomas walked away with a district championship in shot put. He is also currently ranked fourth across the state’s 1A schools for his 45’11.00 score during district.
Also in shot put, Joseph Clark took second place. In his other events, he also placed third in 100-meter hurdles, fifth place in 300-meter hurdles, and sixth place in discus.
Clark will compete in area for shotput and 100-meter hurdles.
Dee Lewis also earned a district championship in the triple jump event. In his other events, he also placed third in long jump, third in the 100-meter dash, and second place in the 200-meter dash. Lewis will compete in area for all of his events.
Adolfo Martinez brought home the Yellowjacket’s third and fourth district championships in the two-mile event and the one-mile event. He also placed second in the triple jump. Martinez will compete in area in all of his events.
Joining the boys’ team at area, Matthew Johnson placed second in high jump; Jamorian Williams placed fourth in discus; and Victor Hernandez took fourth place in the two-mile event.
The boys’ team also had three relay teams place with two advancing to area competition.
The 4x100-meter relay team placed third. This team is composed of Clark, Thomas, Johnson, and Lewis.
The 4x200-meter relay team placed fourth. This team is composed of Thomas, Johnson, Martinez, and Lamarion Rodriquez.
The 4x400-meter relay team cinched fifth-place, just missing area qualification by one place. This team is composed of Tyler Wright, Johnson, Rodriguez, and Victor Hernandez.
The Lady Yellowjackets were not left out, either.
Elissa Petrey placed third in shot put and will advance to area.
LaTiyana Loftis took third place in both the 800-meter dash and the mile event. She will compete in area in both events.
Saveah Bratton placed fifth in shot put and sixth in discus.
The 4x100-meter relay girls’ team also placed fourth and will compete in area. This team is composed of Loftis, Laniya Loftis, Bratton, and Petrey.
Laneville’s track and field team will travel to their area competition and compete today, but results were not avaliable as of Tuesday’s press deadline.
Students who qualify for the regional competition will travel to League City on Apr. 29 and Apr. 30 to compete in the Challenger Stadium.