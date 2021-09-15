As the Henderson Lions kicked off the football season, the Rusk County Mounted Patrol announced on Facebook that, as requested by HISD, the unit will no longer be a part of security at the Lions Stadium. Henderson Police Department officers will still be present.
“We have enjoyed for the past 18 years, patrolling the streets and parking lots, escorting folks to their cars, and looking after the general welfare and safety of all those who have come to enjoy the games,” the organization posted their Facebook page. “Good luck to all our football teams this year, and go Lions.”
Implemented in 2005, the Rusk County Mounted Patrol is a non-profit organization that was formed to patrol rough terrain that would otherwise not receive usual law enforcement coverage. The unit assists in manhunts and searches throughout the county.
The patrol’s horses are owned and cared for by the riders. Both riders and horses receive training routinely.
The Henderson News reached out to HISD and the Rusk County Mounted Patrol for comment, but no response was received.