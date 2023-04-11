Henderson 13, Kilgore 0 — District 17-4A: Henderson’s Jacie Boothe pitched another shutout across five innings, striking out nine and allowing only three hits. Chloe Ellis and Sunny Goen totaled two RBI each and Boothe, Kristina Jackson and Addy Davis had one RBI apiece. Charli Bird went 2-for-3 at the plate with one RBI.
The Lady Lions had earned a 3-0 lead after two innings and they pulled away for good after tallying eight runs in the fourth. Jaci Taylor, Bird and Jackson each doubled in that inning. Henderson produced 11 hits overall and had eight stolen bases with Davis stealing three, Bird and Ty’Ra Mosley stealing two and Ta’niya Vanzandt stealing one. They also made no fielding errors and Davis had the most chances with nine.
Henderson moves to 4-2 in district play and hosts Center on Tuesday.
West Rusk 6, Arp 0 — District 16-3A: The Lady Raiders’ Lilly Waddell recorded another shutout win, allowing two hits and zero runs across seven innings. She struck out 11 batters with 48 pitches.
Also in fine form on Monday night was Kyrsten Price who hit two solo home runs, one in the first inning that got West Rusk on board and one more in the seventh for their sixth run.
Macie Blizzard, Carlie Buckner and Piper Morton each hit doubles. Buckner’s double drove in two runs in the top of the fifth. Morton and Lakendra Murphy both stole two bases.
Still undefeated in district play at 9-0, the Lady Raiders will host Jefferson on Tuesday.
Tatum 2, Elysian Fields 4 — District 16-3A: The Lady Eagles grabbed a 2-1 lead after the first inning and the score went unchanged until Elysian Fields rallied in the seventh with three runs. They were tied 2-2 when a single by Elysian Fields’ Morgan Shaw drove in two runs and the Lady Eagles didn’t manage any hits in their last turn at bat to make up the difference.
Yahnya Acevedo doubled on a fly ball to center field to get one base in the bottom of the first. Aundrea Bradley followed that with a single, enabling Acevedo to score. Beka Stockton drove in Tatum’s second run of the day with a double.
Tatum tallied five hits overall including two doubles for Acevedo.
Noa Cart started on the pitcher’s mound for Tatum and allowed four runs on eight hits across seven innings, walking one and striking out four.
Tatum moves to 4-5 in district play and visits Waskom on Tuesday.
Carlisle 0, Hawkins 16 — District 19-2A: The Lady Indians were routed swiftly when the Lady Hawks soared ahead by 15 runs in the first inning. They added one more run in the second to shut out Carlisle in three innings total.
Madison Nix started for Carlisle on the mound for one inning, allowing 15 runs on five hits and walking eight. Rylee Waggoner pitched the second inning in relief, allowing one run on one hit and walking one.
Carlisle moves to 1-9 in district play and visits Union Hill on Tuesday.