Henderson 13, Kilgore 0 — District 17-4A: Henderson’s Jacie Boothe pitched another shutout across five innings, striking out nine and allowing only three hits. Chloe Ellis and Sunny Goen totaled two RBI each and Boothe, Kristina Jackson and Addy Davis had one RBI apiece. Charli Bird went 2-for-3 at the plate with one RBI.

The Lady Lions had earned a 3-0 lead after two innings and they pulled away for good after tallying eight runs in the fourth. Jaci Taylor, Bird and Jackson each doubled in that inning. Henderson produced 11 hits overall and had eight stolen bases with Davis stealing three, Bird and Ty’Ra Mosley stealing two and Ta’niya Vanzandt stealing one. They also made no fielding errors and Davis had the most chances with nine.

