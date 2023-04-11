West Rusk 11, Arp 2 - District 16-3A: The Raiders were down 1-0 before making an offensive onslaught in the third inning, scoring six runs with singles by Cole Jackson, Xander Mason and Jimmie Harper and a double from Jason Reasoner. Will Jackson, Harper and Darren Nix also singled in the fifth to widen their substantial lead by two more runs.
Arp tried for a rally in the sixth with multiple hits and walks that ultimately gained just one more run for them.
The Raiders tallied up their last two runs in the top of the seventh with singles from Carson Martin, Ty Harper and Jackson.
Jimmie Harper started for the Raiders, pitching four innings where he allowed one run on one hit, walked two and struck out four. Cole Jackson pitched in relief for three innings, allowing one run and two hits, walking two and striking out six.
Harper, Cole Jackson and Will Jackson each had two hits. Reasoner and Nix had three RBI each.
West Rusk moves to 6-1 in district play and visits Jefferson on Tuesday.
Overton 6, Hawkins 3 - District 19-2A: Rylan Holleman singled on a 3-2 count in the first inning, sending runners Bryce Still and Isaiah Hawkins home and opening up an early 2-0 lead for the Mustangs. Mason Rowe bunted and reached on an error, allowing courtesy runner Brody Brown to score and Caden Thornton's single drove in run number four of the inning.
The strong start for the Mustangs proved too much for Hawkins to overcome. They got four hits off of Overton's pitcher Still overall, scoring one run in the third, one in the fifth and one in the sixth.
In the meantime, Overton widened its lead when Brown scored on Harper's ground out in the third and again when Holleman successfully stole home in the fifth.
Still pitched all seven innings for Overton, allowing three runs on four hits, walking two and striking out twelve.
Now 7-5 in district play, the Mustangs will host Union Grove on Tuesday.