West Rusk 11, Arp 2 - District 16-3A: The Raiders were down 1-0 before making an offensive onslaught in the third inning, scoring six runs with singles by Cole Jackson, Xander Mason and Jimmie Harper and a double from Jason Reasoner. Will Jackson, Harper and Darren Nix also singled in the fifth to widen their substantial lead by two more runs.

Arp tried for a rally in the sixth with multiple hits and walks that ultimately gained just one more run for them.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription