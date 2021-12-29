High school varsity basketball teams in Rusk County schools are preparing to kick off their first round of UIL district play starting Friday through early January.
Henderson’s boys team will start district in an away game against Spring Hill on Tuesday. The team currently sports a 9-11 overall record.
The Henderson Lady Lions have already had a slow start to district play, as they lost 49-37 against Chapel Hill earlier this month. Their next district game will be a home game against Spring Hill also on Tuesday.
The Tatum Eagles (10-2) will actually end the year on Friday with their first district game against Troup. The game will be held at 2:15 p.m. in Troup.
The Lady Eagles are already 2-0 in their district play, after winning against Elysian Fields and Waskom. They will also end the year by hosting Troup at 3 p.m. on Friday.
West Rusk’s Raiders (7-7) will start district play in an away match against Elysian Fields at 6 p.m. on Friday.
The Lady Raiders (9-8) have already begun district play with one win against Harleton and one loss against Arp. They will host Elysian Fields on Friday at noon.
The Carlisle Indians (4-8) will wait until Jan. 14 to kick off district against Beckville.
However, the Lady Indians (0-8) will kick off district at 6 p.m. on Jan. 7 in a home game against Gladewater’s Union Grove.
Mt. Enterprise’s Wildcats (7-4) will end the year with their first district game against Woden. The match will be at home at 2:15 p.m. on Friday.
The Lady Wildcats (0-2) will start district on Jan. 7 against Garrison. The game will be at home and start at 6 p.m.
The Overton Mustangs (6-4) will also wait to start district on Jan. 14 against Union Grove. The match will be in Union Grove and start at 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Mustangs (6-9) will travel to Hawkins on Jan. 7.
The Leverett’s Chapel Lions (0-4) and Lady Lions (0-2) both did not have a district schedule avaliable.