This year, the Texas Sports Writer Association chose 10 athletes from Rusk County to be honored in their Class 3A All-State Football team after standing out due to remarkable performances during the 2021-2022 UIL football season.
Five of these student-athletes represent the Tatum Eagles, and the remaining half played for the West Rusk Raiders.
For the first team, Tatum senior Jackson Richardson was named as a secondary.
As a member of the varsity team since his sophomore year, Richardson played as a quarterback and safety for the Eagles. Richardson stacked up a total of 139 tackles, 116 passing years, and two touchdowns during his career with Tatum.
Earlier this month, Richardson signed a letter of intent to play football for Harding University in Arkansas.
In the second team, West Rusk senior Torami Dixon was listed as a lineman.
During his senior and junior seasons as a Raider, Dixon was a notable tight end and defensive end. He recorded 210 total tackles (averaging 8.4 tackles per game), 10 quarterback sacks, nine caused fumbles, and recovered four fumbles. He also scored two touchdowns for the Raiders.
On National Signing Day, Dixon signed a letter of intent to play for the Tyler Junior College Apaches.
Next, for the third team, Tatum was heavily represented with senior Kendall Williams named as a wide receiver, junior Cullen Jordan Fite as a lineman, and senior Drenon Fite III as a lineman.
Williams also has played for the Eagles as a wide receiver and lineman since his sophomore year and has recorded 1,824 receiving yards in his career. He also was responsible for scoring 22 touchdowns, 15 of which were during his senior season.
According to his Twitter, Williams has received offers from Fort Hays State University, Texas Lutheran University, Hendrix University, and Louisiana Christian University. It is unclear whether he has yet signed a letter of intent.
Fite joined the varsity Eagles lduring his sophomore year as an offensive and defensive lineman and has recorded 94 total tackles, eight quarterback sacks, one interception, and one caused fumble within those two seasons. He also scored a touchdown during his junior season.
Earlier this month, Can’t Miss Sports named Fite as one of the top 20 2023 Texas Defensive Linemen.
Fite has received an offer from the University of North Texas.
Fite III started his varsity career with the Eagles during his freshman year as a wide receiver and tight end. During his junior season, he was moved to defensive end and tight end and remained in those positions during his senior year.
He recorded 275 total receiving yards, 17 catches, and three receiving touchdowns.
In the honorable mentions category, West Rusk was represented by junior Osvaldo Avendano as a guard, junior Geremiah Smith as a wide receiver, junior Anton Mata as a quarterback, and junior Jimmie Harper as a linebacker.
Smith has recorded 1,238 total receiving yards and scored 96 points (90 of which from his junior season) for the Raiders.
Mata recorded 4,467 passing yards, 12 interceptions, and 51 passing touchdowns since his freshman season for West Rusk.
Harper recorded 325 rushing yards, 74 carries, and 15 touchdowns in his career as a Raider. He has been playing varsity since his freshman year.
Tatum’s senior Kendric Malone was also an honorable mention for his performance as a quarterback.
Malone has recorded 4,721 passing yards and 52 passing touchdowns since his freshman season as a varsity Eagle.
Next season, Waskom’s Whitney Keeling will take over as Tatum’s athletic director and head football coach. The Eagles will start off the season by scrimmaging against 4A Liberty-Eylau and 3A Harmony. Last season, Harmony went 3-3 in the district while Liberty-Eylau was 2-3.
West Rusk has not yet released their season schedule for the 2022-2023 season.