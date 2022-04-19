Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church holds sixth annual Resurrection Run
Over 100 people gathered for the Sixth Annual Resurrection Run, organized by Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, at Lake Forest Park on Saturday.
A chilly wind blew through the tall pines as Henderson ISD Communications Director David Chenault announced the start of the races. The newly added 10k (6.2 miles) was the first to start, with only a handful of runners.
Soon after, the 1k (0.62 miles) Kids’ Fun Run took off, going around the park a few times. SSBC and EHC’s Peter Rodriguez, Katherine Rodriguez, Kimber Davis and Carston Davis took the top four spots in the 1k, respectively.
Many more people took part in the 5k (3.1 miles). SSBC’s Stephen Martin came in 14th overall, and 9-year-old EHC student Ryan White claimed the 20th spot - a mere 92 seconds behind Martin, with his older brother Andrew right behind him. Martin placed third in theMale 29-39 bracket.
White also placed third in the Male under 18 category.
SSBC and EHC’s Victoria Rodriguez placed second in the category of Female under 18 and eighth in overall Female.
SSBC member Olivia Green came in second place in the Female 19-29 class.
All proceeds from the race were donated to Sonshine Lighthouse, a transitional home for women and their children - $12,000 this year!
Presenting sponsors were Texas Bank, Management & Training Corp., DKT Investments Ltd., Hill Family Chiropractic, Randall Dodge, UT Health Henderson, Enlighten Nutrition, Sippy’s, and Sierra Frac Sand.
Approximately 20 Explorers Homeschool Co-op and/or Southside Baptist Church members participated in this year’s Resurrection Run.
Congratulations to all who ran, and thank you to all who helped make it a success!
“...let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking to Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is seated at the right hand of the throne of God.”
--Hebrews 12:1(b)-2 (ESV).