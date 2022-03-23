With sleet and high winds creating a notably challenging game, the Henderson Lions varsity soccer team (9-2) fell to the Center Roughriders 3-2 in overtime. Nevertheless, the Lions maintain their second-place ranking in the district and will advance to the UIL playoffs.
In the first round of the playoffs, Henderson will face either Diboll or Livingston from District 16. The Diboll Lumberjacks and Livingston Lions both hold 11-4 records as of press time.
The Lions also moved on to their last district game against their rival, the Kilgore Bulldogs, at home on Saturday afternoon. Results were not available before Friday’s press time. Kilgore heads into the game undefeated and also holds the district championship.
“The goal is to play well against the district champions,” head coach Jorge Cardenas said. “We are using this game to prepare for the first round of playoffs.”
During the first round of district play, Kilgore defeated Henderson 1-0 in a competitive away game.
In the first half of the Center away game, both teams spent much of the time sizing each other up. The Roughriders proved to be a challenge for the Lions in the first round of district play when Henderson barely slipped ahead 2-1 in overtime.
However, by the second half, Center overpowered the Lions and took a 2-1 lead. In overtime, both teams scored one point each, but Henderson had much difficulty overcoming the Roughriders due to the weather.
“Sleet and high winds made the game unplayable, but we were able to finish the game without any injuries,” Cardenas said. “We needed to win that game to play for the [district] championship. We learned from it, and we moved on as we couldn’t conquer the district championship.”