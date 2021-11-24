The Rusk County Recreational Association’s sophomore youth football team won the Tri-County Youth Football Alliance’s 2021 Super Bowl Championship on Saturday in Pittsburg. The team won 12-6 against the East Texas Longhorns.
The team was awarded a large trophy with a gold football.
“Each team competed until the final buzzer, but only one could be champion,” the Tri-County Youth Football Alliance posted on their Facebook page. “Congratulations to the winners in each Division!! What will 2022 bring? Come be a part of it and see....”
The Rusk County Recreational Association’s freshman and junior teams also made it into the Tri-County Youth Football Alliance playoffs this year.
The freshman Lions made it to the North Conference Championship in Daingerfield. They fought tooth-and-nail for the title but fell 20-22 to the Gilmer’s freshman team.
The junior Lions also advanced to the North Conference Championship in Daingerfield, but they fell 0-14 to the Tyler Bear’s freshman team.
“Most of the [junior] team will be moving to 7th grade football next year,” the Rusk County Recreational Association posted on Facebook. “We want to congratulate them and wish them luck in the future Cubs and Lions football.”
The team was also honored at a Henderson Lions home football game on Youth Night. And all teams ran out onto the gridiron through the iconic Henderson Lions inflatable tunnel before the game.
The Rusk County Recreational Association’s teams are made up of 7-year-olds to 12-year-olds, which are then divided by grade into freshman, sophomore, and junior teams. They also offered flag football this year for 5-year-olds and 6-year olds.
Registration for next year’s football season will be held in the summer. Follow the Rusk County Recreational Association on Facebook for updates regarding registration and more seasonal youth sports.