Raiders make their mark at Dixie Youth World Series

West Rusk Youth Baseball Association’s 12U team is representing the state of Texas in the 2021 Dixie Youth Baseball Division II O-Zone World Series in Laurel, Mississippi. The team played their first round in the tournament against Florida’s runner-up team at 2:30 p.m. Friday in hopes they can score a spot in Wednesday’s championship game.
They also played against Mississippi at 5:30 p.m. Friday, but results were not available before our deadline.
The Raiders will be sporting new uniforms at the tournament. Instead of their usual West Rusk navy, columbia blue, and white, the team will wear red, white, and columbia blue Texas uniforms.
JockJive Sports Network will be live-streaming the tournament online for $24.99. Those interested can also pay $3.99 per game or $9.99 per day.
The tournament will utilize a pool play structure, where the teams are divided into four pools, and only the pool champion will advance. West Rusk is in Pool II with Mississippi and Florida’s runner-up team.
The team won the O-Zone Division II state championship 3-1 against Whitewright on July 16 in Longview. In their regional tournament, they also earned a sportsmanship award for their notable behavior.
Three years ago, these Raiders won the state championship but could not advance to the World Series because, at the time, Dixie Youth did not hold one for their division. Last year, they won another state championship title, but their World Series was canceled because of COVID-19.