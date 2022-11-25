The third round of the playoffs tripped up the West Rusk Raiders again as they lost 38-35 to the Harmony Eagles on Friday afternoon in Longview. Even as the final seconds ticked by and victory was out of reach, the Raiders showed poise and determination to end the game on a strong note.

“They fought to the end and it showed right there, scoring a touchdown with the time running out,” said head coach Nick Harrison, referring to a touchdown pass from Andon Mata to Jimmie Harper made when there were three seconds on the clock and they were behind by ten.

