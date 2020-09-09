The West Rusk Raiders, unfortunately, lost to the Sabine Cardinals last Friday night in their first official game of the season. Due to a cancellation of the game on September 4 due to weather interference, their second game became their first.
It was held in Gladewater, Texas at Sabine’s home stadium, where the West Rusk Raiders were at a disadvantage in unfamiliar turf.
The Sabine Cardinals were a force to be reckoned with, honing their individual skills, and blending them seamlessly with their teamwork. The Cardinals defense, as well as their offense players, were more than prepared to face the West Rusk Raiders.
During the first quarter, the Raiders did their best to defend against the onslaught that headed their way, with the Cardinals adopting a highly aggressive playstyle almost immediately in the first quarter. The Cardinals smacked 13 points onto the scoreboard by the end of the first quarter.
During the second quarter, the West Rusk Raiders showed their resolve by gathering their full strength in an attempt to stop the Cardinals from widening the score gap. Holding on quite nicely, the Raiders stopped the Cardinals from scoring more than once, only letting through a 40-yard field goal that wasn’t able to be stopped in time.
Picking up the pace, the Cardinals scored another touchdown before the Raiders could shut them out during the third quarter, but weren’t able to budge the Raiders any more than that afterward. It was a hard-fought battle, and right when it seemed there wasn’t any progress, the fourth quarter turned hopeful.
The Raiders managed to wrangle a touchdown from the clutches of the Cardinals, saving face for the hardworking boys. They wanted the audience, fans, and family to know that they didn’t shy from the fight, even if there was little time left for a comeback.
Despite the Raiders’ best efforts, the Cardinals had secured their win. The game came to a quiet close, amidst disappointed faces and ecstatic ones. While the victory was given to the opposing team, the West Rusk Raiders were still good sports and congratulated the team on their way off the field.
The West Rusk Raiders will rally their spirits and fight on, with their next game held in Mineola, facing off against the Mineola Yellowjackets whose overall win-loss score is currently 2-0.