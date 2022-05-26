The White Oak Roughnecks emerged victorious this weekend as they overpowered the West Rusk Raiders 2-0 in the regional quarterfinals and move onto the regional semi-final match against the Pottsboro Cardinals.
Meanwhile, the West Rusk Raiders end their season and state championship hopes as graduation is right around the corner.
The first round was at TJC’s Mike Carter Field on Thursday night. The Roughnecks dominated over the Raiders, who struggled to get on the board. White Oak walked away with a 10-0 win.
West Rusk struggled to recover into the second round on Friday and watched the game slip through their fingers. The Roughnecks waltzed into the next round of the playoffs with a 11-0 win.
Because White Oak won the first two games, a third round was not needed to determine which team will advance
White Oak is scheduled to play the first of the best three games against the Pottsboro Cardinals on Saturday.
The winning team will then advance to the regional finals against the winner of the Gunter vs. Harmony round on June 4th.