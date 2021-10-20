NEW LONDON - West Rusk’s Raiders celebrated Homecoming with a 62-0 blowout win over the Winona Wildcats Friday night. The Raiders are currently undefeated this season.
In the first quarter, West Rusk was determined to show Winona who’s boss as they scored five touchdowns, all with a successful PAT that added an extra point to the scoreboard.
The second quarter was much like the first. The Raiders dominated the gridiron and scored three more touchdowns, but one extra point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.
With the protection of his offensive teammates, quarterback Andon Mata spent the entire night weaving through weak points in the Wildcat’s defense. The Raider offensive line gave up no quarterback pressure and did not give Winona the opportunity to sack Mata.
Mata also set a school record with 347 yards thrown in passes and tied at six for the current school record of the most touchdowns scored by a single player.
Key wide receivers for the night were Omarion Anthony, Will Jackson, Geremiah Smith, and Keyshawn Lewis, with over 50 recieving yards each. Smith also recieved a punt return and bolted 80 yards for the endzone to score a touchdown for the Raiders.
After halftime, the Wildcats came back onto the field stronger, but ultimately, they were not strong enough.
They broke through holes in the Raiders’ defense, but the defensive linemen were right on their tail each time to take them down.
Inside linebackers Jimmie Harper and Bryant Mason did their jobs and made sure the team was lined up correctly, and they recorded double-digit tackles. Middle linebacker Jeremiah Edwards led the team with 14 tackles.
Corner backers Carson Martin and Wesley Griffin also had a combined three pass break-ups. Safety Ty Harper had one INT.
Before the third quarter ended, the West Rusk Raiders scored another touchdown and successful PAT.
The Wildcats did not back down in the final quarter, but unfortunately for them, so did the Raiders. With both teams determined to hold their ground, no points were scored in the quarter.
“We played a great game Friday night,” West Rusk head coach Nick Harrison said. “Overall, a great team win and we are very proud of our guys.
This game bumped Winona’s district record down to 1-3, with one win against Grand Saline. They are currently ranked seventh in the district.
Next week, West Rusk will travel to Harmony and face the Eagles. As of press time, Harmony sits at 2-1 in their district record and is ranked second in the district. Harmony has a few notable players who have created a powerhouse on the defensive side of the ball. Last year, the Raiders defeated the Eagles 44-12.