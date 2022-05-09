Kilgore College has named Stephanie Williams as the next head coach for the Lady Rangers basketball program.
Williams is the seventh head coach in Lady Rangers’ history and says she looks forward to continuing the rich tradition of women’s basketball at KC.
“The Kilgore College women’s basketball team, historically, has a reputation of winning. I am thankful and honored to be a part of this storied program and I look forward to contributing to the program’s success as the new head coach.”
A press conference is set for 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 9, on the second floor of the McLaurin Administration Building on the Kilgore campus to introduce Williams to the college and the community.
“We are thrilled to have Coach Williams to take over the Lady Rangers program,” said Courtney Pruitt, athletic director. “With her coaching and recruiting experience, we feel she will be a perfect fit to guide the program in the right direction. We were looking for a coach with not only a history of athletic success, but a coach who places just as much of an emphasis on classroom success. We feel like with Coach Williams, we get both of those and more.”
Williams previously served as head women’s basketball coach at Bossier Parish Community College for the 2021-22 season.
Prior to BPCC, she coached at North Caddo High School where she spent two seasons as the head girls’ basketball coach. Prior to North Caddo, Williams was the head coach at The Brook Hill School in Bullard from 2017-19.
The 34-year-old Williams began her coaching career in 2009-10 as a student assistant at East Texas Baptist University under head coach Lane Loyd.
In 2012, Williams was elevated to a full-time assistant coach at ETBU under coach Dustin Howard. In 2012-13, Williams was a member of the Lady Tigers’ staff that was named the Coaching Staff of the Year in the American Southwest Conference.
After two seasons, she accepted an assistant coaching position at Texas A&M University-Commerce. From 2014-17, she coached summer league basketball teams in East Texas.
A Katy native, Williams played high school basketball at Faith West Academy where she was an all-state selection during her junior and senior seasons. Williams continued her playing career at ETBU, and in four seasons, she played in 69 games for the Lady Tigers. She was part of ETBU’s 2006-07 ASC East Division Championship team that went undefeated in divisional play.
Williams earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from ETBU in 2012 and a master’s of education in sports leadership from ETBU in 2014.
Williams and her husband, John III, have three children: John IV, Jordan and Skylar.