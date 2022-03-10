Kilgore College will host a media press conference and public meet-and-greet for its men’s basketball team that recently earned the No. 3 seed in the NJCAA Division I Basketball Championships in Hutchinson, Kan.
The celebration and media press conference are set for noon Thursday, March 10, in Masters Gymnasium on the Kilgore campus.
The KC players and coaches will be in attendance and will give out free KC basketball posters while supplies last.
An autograph session will follow the event so fans can get their favorite players’ signatures.
KC defeated Lee College 72-55 in Jacksonville, winning the Mid-South Regional Championship, qualifying to play in the national tournament for the second year in a row.
With the No. 3 seed and a 30-2 record, KC earned a bye in the first round and will play at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, versus the winner of No. 14 seed South Plains College and No. 19 seed South Georgia Technical College at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.
The tournament is March 14-19 and all games can be viewed live online (for a fee) at www.njcaa.org/network.