Pre-registration open for Mini Lion Cheer Camp

The Henderson cheerleaders will hold a mini cheer camp for pre-k through eighth-grade students at the high school’s main gym from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Pre-registration will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, and registration will open 30 minutes before the camp starts.
The link to the pre-registration form is posted on the Henderson HS Cheerleading Facebook page. Announcements related to the camp will also be posted on the page, so parents of campers are encouraged to “like” the page to follow along.
The cost of the camp is $55 per mini cheerleader or $100 for two siblings. Campers will receive a t-shirt, cheer ribbon, shaker poms, snacks, and a bag. Other cheer items will also be available for purchase on a first come first serve basis. These items include old uniform tops and skirts, cheer bows, and pom-poms. Cash, check, or money order payments will be accepted at registration.
There is no dress code for the camp. Mini cheerleaders can wear whatever they are comfortable in to learn new cheerleading skills.
The varsity cheerleaders will be instructing the camp, with the help of the freshman and JV squads. They will be teaching basic motions and proper techniques as the mini cheerleaders work through two chants, a regular dance, and a drumbeat dance. The older campers will also learn a more advanced dance that includes jumps, tumbling, and stunts.
The mini cheerleaders will show off the skills they learned in a pre-game show performance at the Lions’ first football game against Hallsville on Aug. 27. The time is to be announced. Practice will also be held on from 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 25 to go over their performance.