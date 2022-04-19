Both the girls’ and boys’ powerlifting teams were recognized in a packed HISD school board meeting on Tuesday night after coming off of a successful season. The seven student-athletes who advanced to state competition also received a certificate from the board.
The girls’ team’s season wrapped up after taking a trip to Corpus Christi last month for their state competition. Three members of the girls’ team competed in state.
Nolyn Norris and Aelena Kellum both placed seventh in their respective weight classes.
Brekaelah McAllister also placed tenth in her weight class.
The boys’ team saw four of their members advance to state late last month in Abilene.
After almost 10 hours of competition, three of the four student-athletes walked away with placings.
Yacorus Porter brought home second place in the 181-lbs weight class with a 600-lbs squat, 350-lbs bench, and a 560-lbs deadlift.
In the same weight class, Kaleb Tate placed 13th with a 500-lbs squat, 300-lbs bench, and a 500-lbs deadlift.
Devin Fields placed seventh in the 308-lbs weight class. He recorded a 650-lbs squat, 425-lbs bench, and a 620-lbs deadlift.
“They competed very well,” HISD communications director David Chenault said while recognizing the Powerlifting teams. “You guys did an amazing job, even the one who didn’t place. You guys did amazing to be able to get that far along.”
During district and regional competition, both powerlifting teams walked out of the meets with multiple lifting awards (including two “Best Bench” awards and two “Most Outstanding Lifter”) and weight class championships.
At regionals, Eujayvion McAlister also broke the regional overall weight lifted record with 1,710 lbs. McAlister tied with the regional record for benching.
Fields also broke the regional deadlifting record with a 630-lb deadlift.
“We want to say thank you so much for the hardwork and dedication that you have put in on Powerlifting,” Chenault closed. “Coach [Kyle] Farrell and his assistant coaches have turned this program into an amazing program. And we know that you guys have great things ahead of you.”