PLANO – Six Texas high school football stars have been recognized in the second week of the 2019 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program.
In its 14th consecutive year, Ford Motor Company’s Player of the Week program is again honoring six outstanding student-athletes each week of the 2019 regular season, recognizing one player in each of the state’s six athletic classifications.
The winners are chosen for athletic achievements on the field, as well as for outstanding scholarship and community involvement. These players are the embodiment of Ford’s Go Further commitment.
This week’s winning athletes include two East Texas athletes and join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.
Week 2 winners
Class 5-A: Chris Carpenter, Senior, Wide Receiver, Jacksonville
Jacksonville wide receiver Chris Carpenter (Colorado commit) dominated in this game against Palestine. Carpenter caught 13 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns. He helped the Indians rally from being down 20 points at the half. He recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half and later recovered an onside kick. Carpenter ended the game with a game clinching interception to beat Palestine 49-48.
Class 2-A: Sabastion Porter, Senior, Running Back, Garrison
In a 38-32 win over Crockett, Garrison’s Sabastion Porter rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Porter also recorded 20 tackles and an interception return for 30 yards. On special teams, he blocked one field goal and returned a missed Crockett field goal 108 yards for the winning touchdown, all with only 1:22 left in the game.
This is the complete list of all the six classes:
Class 6A – Danny Walther, Senior, Quarterback, El Paso-Franklin
Class 5A – Chris Carpenter, Senior, Wide Receiver, Jacksonville
Class 4A – Zachary Carrera, Junior, Running Back/Defensive Back, Hidalgo Early College
Class 3A – Zacarrius Haynes, Senior, Running Back/CB, Anderson-Shiro
Class 2A – Sabastion Porter, Senior, Running Back, Garrison
Private schools – Josh Johnson, Senior, Quarterback, Second Baptist
