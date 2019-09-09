The Pleasant Grove Hawks, a much larger squad in Class 4A-DII, took advantage of Henderson miscues to win a non-conference game 40-7 at Lions Stadium Friday night.
The first quarter was competitive and tied at 7-7 as the Hawks drew first blood, but Henderson came roaring back to tied the game on a four-play, 70-yard drive capped by Caleb Medford’s 3-yard run.
After that, the game fizzled like a damp sparkler on the Fourth of July, at least for the Henderson side.
Pleasant Grove took full advantage of two turnovers, six first-half penalties and a handful of sacks to keep the Lions caged up for the rest of the evening. The Lions reversed that trend in the second half committing only one penalty.
“It’s always good to play good teams,” Coach Phil Castles said after the game. “It is good to get a taste of a team that big and that fast.”
Henderson touched the ball 45 times on offense for a unofficial total of 83 yards.
Medford went 7-10-1 on the night passing for 43 yards, but had minus 24 yards rushing.
Eliyjah Jones led to team in rushing with 23 yards on four carries.
Jakobie Bussey had 18 yards on two carries in the first half, but did not play in the second half.
If nothing else, the special teams got a workout as Henderson punted six times.
Henderson (1-1) will travel to Jacksonville Friday for a game with the Indians who were a 49-48 winner over Palestine.