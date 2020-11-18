The Henderson Lady Lions Basketball team won their game last Friday against the mighty Pittsburg Pirates (1-0), bumping up the Lady Lions’ overall to 1-1 before the weekend. The ending score for the night was 66-50, with the Lions taking a sixteen point lead.
The Lady Lions had a game the Tuesday prior to the Pittsburg game, where they unfortunately lost against the Hudson Hornets. However, the ladies refused to lose twice in one week. To jumpstart their weekend, the ladies walked onto the court with every intention to win. This was prevalent in the ladies’ gameplay, take the example of the crushing force from #5 Venecia Medford who brought the hurt to the court by scoring 13 points on the Pirates.
Dribbling down the court with fierceness, #30 Taylor Lybrand managed to crash the boards with 13 rebounds. Quickly taking control of the game, the Lady Lions gained a nice lead by the end of the third quarter. Shattering the morale of the Lady Pirates late in the game, Lady Lions #33 Breniya Harkless and #24 Sakaylon Roquemore both pulled 2 steals each from the opposing side.
With the game coming to a close, the Lady Lions never quit, giving it their all to make sure the Pirates had no chance to make a comeback. These ladies entered the weekend on a high note and started getting ready for the next battle. The Lady Lions, ready for another win, took on the Whitehouse Wildcats Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. The results from the game will be out in a later edition.