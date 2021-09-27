Overton volleyball stomps Union Hill

Overton’s Lady Mustangs hosted and ultimately overpowered the Union Hill Lady Bulldogs with a 3-0 district win Tuesday night.
Overton is now 19-10 overall and 3-1 district in the season.
In the first set, the Lady Bulldogs fought to put 12 points up on the scoreboard, but Overton galloped ahead to the winning 25.
This appeared to rattle Union Hill going forward, as they fell short in the second set 5-25.
The final set solidified the Lady Mustangs as winners as they crushed Union Hill 25-4.
For the Overton Lady Mustangs, the most notable players in this match were Mary Fenter, Kaley McMillian, Kayla Nobles, and Avery Smith.
Fenter had nine digs, seven kills, one assist, and four aces.
McMillian had 23 assists, 10 digs, four kills, and eight aces.
Nobles had seven kills, two digs, and one ace.
Smith had 15 digs, three kills, and six aces.
This match bumped Union Hill’s record to 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the district. The Lady Bulldogs will face Overton again this season on Oct. 15.
The Lady Mustangs will travel to Union Grove on Tuesday for another district match.
As of our publishing deadline, Union Grove is 8-15 overall this season, and they are 1-3 in their district record. This does not include their Friday night game against Union Hill.
Also this week, Overton will host the Leveritt’s Chapel Lady Lions on Friday. This will be the first time this season that the two teams face each other. Later in the season, the teams will meet on the court again for the last scheduled game of the season.
As of our publishing deadline, Leveritt’s Chapel stands 4-21 overall this season, with two of those losses and one win in district matches. This does not include their Friday match against Big Sandy’s Lady Wildcats.