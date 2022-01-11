Overton hosted a basketball tournament on Thursday and Friday, and both Mustang teams had the opportunity to boost their season records.
Overton’s boys team record improved to 7-5.
The Lady Mustangs’ season record was changed to 7-12.
The Mustangs’ results for the first day of the holiday tournament were not avaliable as of press time.
On the tournament’s second day, the Mustangs faced Apple Springs at noon and prevailed 55-29.
Then, the Mustangs ended the tournament against Trinity Christian Academy from Paris, TX and took their highest scoring victory so far in the season. The Mustangs won 78-38.
The Lady Mustangs kicked off the tournament against Latexo and fought tooth-and-nail to take the win, and they came out victorious. The Lady Mustangs won 30-23.
The Lady Mustangs ended the day against Fruitvale. Both teams put up a fight, and Fruitvale’s Lady Bobcats just barely slipped out ahead, winning 48-47.
In the second day of tournament play, the Lady Mustangs could not bounce back as Zavalia overpowered them 33-22.
Later that day, the Lady Mustangs ended the tournament with a 18-46 loss to Tyler’s Grace Community Lady Cougars.
The Mustangs went on to face Frankston (14-4) on Tuesday night. The Lady Mustangs also took on Colmesneil on Tuesday. Neither results were avaliable as of press time.