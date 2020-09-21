The Overton Mustangs played against the Bowie Pirates hailing from Simms, Tx last weekend, Friday Sept. 11. The Mustangs lost 0-38 in an overwhelming victory for the Pirates. However, the Mustang football boys played their heart out on the field that night.
Players like Senior Quarterback Derrick Ishee, who led his team to his best capability. Or Senior Runningback Jaxson Clark, who gained some major yards to the dismay of the Pirates, though never quite making it through the enemy’s defense.
Despite the loss from that game, the Overton Mustangs were more than determined for the game Sept. 18. This past Friday night the Mustangs were matched up against the Big Sandy Wildcats in a non-conference away game.
The overall wins-losses score before the game was 1-2 for the Mustangs while the Wildcats were sitting at 0-2. Neither team has participated in any district games as of yet. The results from the game between Overton and Big Sandy will come in the next edition.