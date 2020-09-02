The Overton Mustangs had a harsh game last Friday as they faced off against the Boles Hornets at 7:30 p.m. The Overton’s Varsity football team tried to defend their turf as it was a home game, but unfortunately the game did not end favorably for the Mustangs.
In the first quarter of the game, the Boles Hornets completely controlled the field, garnering a total of 20 points on the scoreboard. The Overton Mustangs were frustrated by this development which led to their inevitable loss.
The second quarter was where the Mustangs tried to find a rhythm in the Hornets’ plays in an attempt to stop their progress. It seemed as if it was working with the Hornets’ only gaining six points.
By the time the third quarter rolled around, the game was at a stalemate, with the Mustangs focused solely on defense and the Hornets’ giving no leeway for a retake by the Mustangs. By the fourth, the Hornets’ found some hidden strength to place eight more points on the scoreboard.
The game ended with the final score being 0-34, being Overton’s loss. This game was a non-conference game, however it did bring to light for the Overton Mustangs some problem areas that will need some work before their first district game.
The Overton Mustangs play at home this Saturday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m. against the Burkeville Mustangs. Go cheer on the real Mustangs from Overton as they battle it out.