Both of Overton’s boys and girls varsity basketball teams came away champions at the Union Hill tournament that took place from Thursday to Saturday.
The Mustangs took down the Union Hill JV team 55-6 on Thursday, Longview Christian Heritage 48-16 on Friday and Union Hill varsity 58-29 on Saturday. Jayden Edwards and Isaiah Hawkins were top scorers for Overton throughout, with Edwards adding 12 against the Union Hill JV, 12 against Longview, and 22 against Union Hill and was the Boys MVP of the tournament. Hawkins added 12 against the Union Hill JV and 15 against their varsity.