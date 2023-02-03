Overton and Leverett’s Chapel’s powerlifting teams returned for their second meet at Union Grove on Thursday evening where the Mustangs finished second as a team behind the host team and the Lions finished fourth overall.
Four Mustangs earned first-place in their weight class and they additionally earned an individual second place, a third place, a fifth place and a sixth place.
Bryson Bobbitt placed first in the 123 class with 700 lbs. lifted (280 squat, 140 bench, 280 deadlift).
Vance Fletcher took first in the 275 class with 1065 (425 squat, 250 bench, 390 deadlift).
Chris Andrade was first in the 308 class with 1010 (365 squat, 245 bench, 400 deadlift).
Kadden Williams was first in the Superheavy Weight class with a 1500 total (600 squat, 390 bench, 510 deadlift).
Hunter Klima took second place in the 148 class with 890 (315 squat, 190 bench, 385 deadlift). In the same class Wade Powers placed third with 785 Wade Powers 785 (285 squat, 175 bench, 325 deadlift).
Blaise Horne took fifth in the competitive 181 class with 860 (320 squat, 195 bench, 345 deadlift).
Tucker Dike finished sixth in the 198 class with 745 (290 squat, 155 bench, 300 deadlift).
The Lions had one first-place finish, two second places and three fourth-place finishes.
Demarion Brown finished on top of the 181 class with 1250 (475 squat, 295 bench, 480 deadlift) which surpasses his 1185 total at the Jan. 28 Sabine meet.
Blane Reeves took second in the same class with 980 (330 squat, 250 bench, 400 deadlift).
Trent Wheat was third in the 181 class with 900 (340 squat, 195 bench, 365 deadlift).
Raymond Espinosa placed second in the 123 class with 685 (265 squat, 160 bench, 260 deadlift).
Joey Peery placed fourth in the 198 class with 845 (290 squat, 200 bench, 355 deadlift).
Keaton Geter placed fourth in the 242 class with 975 (385 squat, 220 bench, 370 deadlift).
Both the Overton and Leverett’s Chapel boys powerlifting teams will compete next on Feb. 13 at Union Hill.