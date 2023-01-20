The Overton Mustangs and Leverett’s Chapel (LC) Lions competed in their first powerlifting meet of the season on Thursday evening. Overton finished third in the team rankings (32 points) followed by LC (25), while the host team Union Grove finished first (51 points) and Union Hill came second (38 points). 

There were 11 weight classes represented in the meet including 114, 123, 132, 148, 165, 181, 198, 220, 242, 275 and super heavyweight. The most competitive classes were 148, 181 and 198. 

