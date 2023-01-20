The Overton Mustangs and Leverett’s Chapel (LC) Lions competed in their first powerlifting meet of the season on Thursday evening. Overton finished third in the team rankings (32 points) followed by LC (25), while the host team Union Grove finished first (51 points) and Union Hill came second (38 points).
There were 11 weight classes represented in the meet including 114, 123, 132, 148, 165, 181, 198, 220, 242, 275 and super heavyweight. The most competitive classes were 148, 181 and 198.
Three out of Overton’s eight weightlifters finished first in their weight class. In the 123 class Bryson Bobbitt lifted 675 lbs. total (265 squat, 135 bench, 275 deadlift). Vance Fletcher lifted 980 (375 squat, 225 bench, 380 deadlift) in the 275 class. In the super heavyweight class, Kadden Williams lifted 1410 (500 squat, 375 bench, 535 deadlift).
William Andrade came second behind Fletcher in the 275 class with 915 (315 squat, 235 bench, 365 deadlift).
In other results for Overton, Tucker Dike finished fourth in the competitive 198 class with 690 (275 squat, 140 bench, 275 deadlift). Blaise Horne finished fifth in the also crowded 181 class with 780 (280 squat, 185 bench, 315 deadlift). Wade Powers came third in the 148 class (265 squat, 170 bench, 285 deadlift). Also in the 148 class, Hunter Klima lifted 280 in the squat round but ultimately bombed out.
Leverett’s Chapel had nine athletes competing and earned one first place, one second place, two third places, three fourth places and a fifth place. In the 114 class Eduardo Espinosa lifted 490 total (170 squat, 110 bench, 210 deadlift).
Raymond Espinosa came fourth in the 132 class with 610 total (225 squat, 145 bench, 240 deadlift).
Demarion Brown’s 1060 total (405 squat, 250 bench, 405 deadlift) earned him second in the 181 class. Behind him in the same class was Trent Wheat with an 830 total (315 squat, 195 bench, 330 deadlift). Fourth in the 181 class was Blane Reeves with 820 (275 squat, 205 bench, 340 deadlift).
In the 198 class, Joey Peery took third place with 780 total (255 squat, 200 bench, 325 deadlift). Brandon Cedilla was fifth with 680 (240 squat, 165 bench, 275 deadlift). Wyatt Ford finished seventh with 515 (195 squat, 135 bench, 185 deadlift).
Keaton Peter finished fourth in the 242 class with 860 lifted (340 squat, 190 bench, 330 deadlift).
Both of Overton and Leverett’s Chapel’s teams are mostly made up of newcomers. Overton’s head coach Lance Holleman noted that as it was a first-time meet for many of their athletes, they started low with their lift attempts and he was proud overall of their performance.
Both the LC boys and girls powerlifting teams will compete again on Jan. 28 at the Sabine High School gym. The Overton boys’ next meet will be at Union Grove again on Feb. 2.