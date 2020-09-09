The Overton Lady Mustangs filed out onto their home court for a dual match against the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs and the Garrison Lady Bulldogs. This dual match comes after a two-week quarantine hiatus for the Overton Lady Mustangs because of a brief close call with a potential exposure from COVID-19.
The ladies all come to the court with their serious and stern composures warding off the uneasiness in the air. During their match against the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs, the Lady Mustangs, unfortunately, lost in both their three-set match and the decisive fourth set. Close scores such as 25-23, 18-25, 17-25, and the fourth set being 25-27, settled the match with Chapel Hill rather assertively.
In the second match, going up against the Garrison Bulldogs, the Mustangs pulled out their first victory for the season. Their scores after the match was settled were 25-10, 25-15, 23-25, and 25-15.
Their win against Garrison was due to the hard work and dedication that all the ladies on the court poured into the match, with teamwork acting as the foundation. However, there were some outstanding players during the match that needs to be recognized.
Mary Fenter walked off the court with 15 kills, 12 digs, and 3 aces. Kaley McMillian had 15 kills as well, but then also accumulated 40 digs, 20 assists, and 12 aces. Taleyah Tilley went home with 7 kills, 30 digs, 18 assists, and 1 ace. Jewely English beat McMillian with 45 digs, as well as 4 kills and 13 aces.
These ladies did an amazing job of pushing the team to reach for greater height. The Lady Mustangs start off their district games against Leverett’s Chapel Tuesday night on the Mustangs home turf.