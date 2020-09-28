The Overton Lady Mustang volleyball varsity team celebrated a win this week on Tuesday night where they went head-to-head with the Union Hill Lady Bulldogs in a district home game. In a stomp yard of a game, the Mustangs secured the win that night with a score of 3-0.
The first set was invigorating for the spirit of the Lady Mustangs varsity team, with an overpowering win of 25-10. The Overton ladies came out onto the court with fire in their eyes and a need to dominate in their home turf.
During the match the Union Hill ladies seemed to be struggling at first, unprepared for the forceful attacks being made by the Mustangs. This dynamic between the two teams became apparent when another set was snatched up by the Overton Lady Mustangs. The score for the second set was 25-11.
However, in the third set, it seemed as if the Lady Bulldogs became a whole different team with a persistent atmosphere. The Bulldogs brought forth an unexpected super focused energy and this pushed the Lady Mustangs to hit back even harder.
The Lady Mustangs were able to secure their third set win but only after being pushed into overtime by the desperate Bulldogs. Though the third set was the longest and most challenging of the night, it further proved that the Mustangs have amazing perseverance and dedication as individuals as well as a team.
Several Overton ladies contributed to the match that night, with big moments as well as silent pillars of support. These ladies are Mary Fenter, Kaley McMillian, Ta’leyah Tilley, Jewely English, and Makayla Moser. Fenter had the highest number of kills that night with 10 in total, as well as 1 block and 4 digs.
McMillian came in close behind her with 8 kills. McMillian also garnered 8 digs, 4 assists, and 2 aces. Tilley managed to take home 6 kills, 5 digs, 17 assists, which was one of the highest numbers of the night, and one ace. English made 18 points that night, while also taking home 17 digs and 5 aces. Moser followed English’s lead with 7 points and 15 digs.
These ladies were in it to win it that night, leaving no regrets on the court. This win brought their overall wins-losses record up to 4-7, with their district score settling in at 3-2. The Lady Mustangs next game will be this coming Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. in their home court. Their opponents will be the Union Grove Lions in a district match.