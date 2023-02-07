The Overton Lady Mustangs and Leverett’s Chapel (LC) Lady Lions participated in a small powerlifting meet at Union Grove on Monday night where eight of Overton’s lifters placed while LC placed with four. Overton finished second as a team behind Union Hill and LC finished fourth, behind the host team.
Overton’s Mason Fenter and Lillie McAdams were their two first-places finishers. Mason lifted 550 lbs. (230 squat, 100 bench, 220 deadlift) in the 114 weight class, achieving a new personal record for her squat. In the 259 class, McAdams lifted 690 (260 squat, 150 bench, 280 deadlift). Her deadlift was a personal record.
Overton’s Kasha Williams was second in the 198 class with 780 (285 squat, 165 bench, 330 deadlift). Williams’ 330 deadlift was a new personal record for her.
Isabella Reagh took third in the 148 class with 605 (240 squat, 120 bench, 245 deadlift).
Anna Perkins was third in the 165 class with 695 (270 squat, 150 bench, 275 deadlift). Her 275 deadlift was a personal record.
Ashby Croswell was fourth in the 181 class with 555 (225 squat, 85 bench, 245 deadlift).
Chelsea Jordan was fourth in the 198 class with 715 (265 squat, 150 bench, 300 deadlift).
Also in the 198 class, Jaycee Walbridge was fifth with 605 (240 squat, 110 bench, 255 deadlift).
Overton’s coach Lance Holleman expects that Fenter, Williams are McAdams will qualify for Regionals and says that a few more athletes are right on the edge of qualifying.
LC’s Jackeline Avalos finished in first place in the 123 class with 605 (210 squat, 125 bench, 270 deadlift).
Isaira Avalos finished second in the 165 class with 750 (300 squat, 150 bench, 300 deadlift).
In the 148 class, Adele Hawkins was fourth with 580 (220 squat, 115 bench, 245 deadlift) and Jasmin Chavez was fifth with 570 (215 squat, 115 bench, 240 deadlift).
Eleana Dixon didn’t place but she finished seventh with 435 in the 148 class (150 squat, 110 bench, 175 deadlift).
Both the Overton and LC girls have one more meet scheduled before Regionals in March. It will be the last chance to qualify and will take place on Feb. 16 at Union Grove again.