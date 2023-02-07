The Overton Lady Mustangs and Leverett’s Chapel (LC) Lady Lions participated in a small powerlifting meet at Union Grove on Monday night where eight of Overton’s lifters placed while LC placed with four. Overton finished second as a team behind Union Hill and LC finished fourth, behind the host team.

Overton’s Mason Fenter and Lillie McAdams were their two first-places finishers. Mason lifted 550 lbs. (230 squat, 100 bench, 220 deadlift) in the 114 weight class, achieving a new personal record for her squat. In the 259 class, McAdams lifted 690 (260 squat, 150 bench, 280 deadlift). Her deadlift was a personal record.

