Overton’s Lady Mustangs began an invitational tournament at Kerens on Tuesday and played in pool-play matches. They returned to Kerens on Saturday for bracket play, but results were not available by our publishing deadline.
The Lady Mustangs started the morning with a tough match against the host team. In the first set, both teams were neck-and-neck, but Overton came out ahead with a final score of 25-20. Keren’s Lady Bobcats got back on their feet in the second set and prevailed over the Lady Mustangs 25-11. To break the tie, they played the third set, and Overton won 15-10.
Overton then went on to face Kemp’s Lady Yellowjackets in the next match. The Lady Mustangs prevailed in both sets, 25-20 and 25-8, respectively.
Frost’s Lady Polar Bears proved to be a challenge for Overton. Both teams played well in the first set, but Frost managed to slip past with a 25-23 win. The Lady Mustangs bounced back in the second set and won 25-14. However, Frost came out ahead in a tight tie-breaker set 17-15.
The first day of the tournament bumped up the Lady Mustang’s season record to 13-7.
Notable players from Overton are Mary Fenter, Kaley McMillian, Chloe Laws, Alex Brown, and Avery Smith.
Fenter had 23 kills, 61 digs, one assist, and six aces.
McMillian had 28 digs, 44 assists, 12 aces, and six kills.
Laws had 62 digs, 14 kills, and one ace.
Brown had 46 digs, five kills, two assists, and five aces.
Smith had 46 digs, two kills, and three aces.
The Lady Mustangs also hosted Gilmer’s JV team on Friday. Results were also not avaliable before our publishing deadline.
Prior to this tournament, Overton swept 3-0 in a home non district match on Tuesday evening against San Augustine’s Lady Wolves.
In all three sets, the Lady Mustangs bolted ahead of the Lady Wolves 25-9, 25-12, and 25-18, respectively.
Notable players from that match were Fenter, McMillian, Laws, and Brown.