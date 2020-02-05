Markell Washington and Bryson Collins each pumped in 18 points apiece as the Henderson Lions took care of the Gilmer Buckeyes Friday night 65-26 to open the second round of district play.
Gilmer hit a pair of treys to open the game, but Henderson proceeded to out-score the Buckeyes 25-4 to close out the quarter and take a commanding lead.
Henderson kept the pressure on Gilmer taking a 47-16 lead at the half.
Gilmer was limited to just one bucket in the third quarter and only 10 points the entire second half.
“We came ready to play. The kids have been focused all week,” said Henderson coach Joshua Francis. “It’s not the offense that scores points, it’s the defense. So, we can really get out in transition. We really stop guys from getting to the rim. We rebound well, and we get up and down the court.”
Rounding out the scoring for Henderson were Devin Phillips with 12 point, Caleb Medford and Luke Wallace, each with six points and Jy Fuller with four points.
Mason Hunt led Gilmer with eight points and Gabriel Griffin, Jr. with six points.
The Lions (11-11, 6-1) traveled to Spring Hill Tuesday night, but will return home Friday to face Cumberland Academy, the only district team to own a win over Henderson.
In the girls’ contest, Gilmer ran the court stealing passes and making layups against the Lady Lions, winning 63-26.
The Lady Lions were held to single-digit scoring in each of the four quarters.
The Lady Buckeyes scored 11, 17 and 12 points, respectively in the first three quarters, but ran up the score in the fourth with 26 points.
Jerkasia Anthony led Henderson with eight points, followed by Taylor Helton with six points.
A win in their contest with Spring Hill would go along way to securing the fourth playoff spot.
Boys’ Box Score
Gilmer 10 0602 08 - 26
Henderson25 2210 08 - 65
Gilmer (26) Watson 2, Griffin 6, Watson 4, Jimmerson 3, Hunt 8, Duhart 2, Choyce 1.
Henderson (65) Medford 6, Fuller 4, Washington 18, Collins 18, Phillips 12, Wallace 6.
Girls’ Box Score
Gilmer11 17 12 23 – 63
Henderson06 09 01 09 – 25
Gilmer (65) Choyce 12, Walker 10, Bradshaw 2, Jordan 11, Tate 10, Pritchett 4, Morton 14.
Henderson (25) Anthony 8, Spriggs 2, Dunham 4, Roquemore 5, Helton 6.