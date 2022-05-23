Olympic bobsledder, hurdler, and author Lolo Jones visited with Overton Secondary School students over video chat Tuesday to share motivational messages about how “failure isn’t a failure if it prepares you for tomorrow.”
Jones competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 100-meter hurdles and was predicted to take home gold. She began the race strong and was in the lead when she tripped over the second-to-last hurdle and fell to seventh place.
Later, it was discovered that Jones had a spinal issue that caused her to not be able to feel her feet. She did have successful surgery on her back to fix the spinal issue.
After a disappointing 2008 season, Jones was introduced to women’s bobsledding, and in 2012, she and her teammate took second-place in her first-ever bobsledding World Cup run.
She also went on to represent the United States as she won gold at the FIBT World Championships in 2013. Then, in 2014, she competed in the Winter Olympics as breakwoman for the USA Team-3 sled and placed eleventh overall.
But Jones did not quit hurdling. After another disappointing season due to injuries in 2009, she placed fourth in the 2012 Olympics in London.
Jones is also a Christian and speaks about her faith on social media and can be found praying before competitions.
Jones published her book, “Over It: How to Face Life’s Hurdles with Grit, Hustle, and Grace” last year as a motivational piece for everyone.