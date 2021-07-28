New dance studio to open this weekend

Dance Xtreme Texas, a new dance studio, will hold a ribbon-cutting to celebrate their grand opening at 2 p.m. on Sunday at 210 Richardson Dr. Families will be able to register their children for classes at the event.
Registration will also be open on Monday and Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the studio. The prices of the classes start at $35.
“I will have two employees [a tap dance teacher and the office manager] there; I will be there so everyone can see our faces, get to know us, get to see the studio,” owner McKinley Gregg said. “I want this to be a home away from home. So they [parents] will get to see where their kids will be at, they’ll get to go in the dance rooms, they’ll get to walk around. It’ll be a really good opportunity to just see everything.”
Unlike other studios in the area, Dance Xtreme Texas will offer dance classes to two-year-olds. These classes, called “Tiptoeing Twos,” aim to teach the basics of dance through play.
Young dancers aged three to 18 can take classes in ballet, jazz, hip-hop, tap, contemporary, and lyrical. Middle school and high school students interested in trying out for the school drill team can also sign up for drill prep classes.
Dance Xtreme Texas also plans to announce occasional adult classes, such as Zumba, shortly.
“Cindi Rains offers it [drill team classes] at Intensive Dance; she’s an amazing teacher, but they focus a lot on collegiate prep,” Gregg said. “I really wanted to bring in the drill team prep for younger ages, middle school, high school.”
The building underwent a remodel to fit the needs of the studio. There are two studios within the building: one for the younger dancers and the other for the older. The studios will feature lifted cushion subfloors and a Marley dance floor to protect against ankle, knee, and shin injuries.
Born and raised up the road in Kilgore, Gregg has been enrolled in dancing classes since she was two years old. When Elite Dance Center opened in her town, Gregg was one of their first students.
“I grew up there [Elite Dance Center],” Gregg said. “That became my home. I competed there, took class after class after class there, took drill prep there.”
Gregg was on the Kilgore Highsteppers throughout her high school career. She graduated high school a year early in 2019, thanks to online classes through Penn Foster.
Still wanting to dance, Gregg attended Tyler Junior College and became a member of the Apache Belles for two years. Gregg majored in Mass Communications/ Journalism and graduated last May.
“When I went to school, I wasn’t expecting to immediately jump into being a studio owner,” Gregg said. “My plan was to do two years at TJC with Mass Communications/ Journalism so I could get a big look on social media marketing and photography side of things, and we learned a lot about videography. Then I planned on transferring and majoring in dance.”
When a nearby dance school shut down in April, Gregg reached out to the owners to inquire about buying a small amount of equipment. The owners offered Gregg a deal on almost all of the dance equipment, which prompted her to start looking into owning a studio.
“Basically, I felt that as God sending me a message like, ‘hey, you need to jump into this, you’re still warm, you just got out of Belles; jump into it while you’re still active in the dance community,’” Gregg said. “I felt this [Henderson] would be a really good place. As soon as I walked in [to the building], I was like, ‘yeah, I want it; put me down.’ God pushed me to be here.”
Throughout her dance career, Gregg has formed a mentorship with her family members who run Dance Xtreme New York. Her goal is to be able to have their instructors visit and teach master classes. Gregg also hopes to take some teams to dance competitions next year.
“I really just want to let them [students] see the wide spectrum of dance and not just be held down to the small town nit-picky things,” Gregg said.