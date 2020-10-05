The Overton Lady Mustang varsity volleyball team played last Tuesday night against the Union Grove Lions in a district home game. The lady Mustangs regrettably lost the match that night, 1-3.
The first set started off in the control of the Lady Mustangs, with a cinching score of 25-22. But, it seemed as if something clicked in the opposing team’s minds, with the second set being taken 23-25 by the Union Grove Lions after a fierce power struggle.
In the third set, the Mustangs were hanging on tightly to the hope of saving the match and pulling into the lead. The Mustangs and Lions were so close that the set was forced into overtime, but unfortunately the Lions pulled ahead and snatched up the win with a score of 27-25.
The fourth set was pretty much a rinse and repeat of the second set, with the Lions confidently pushing the Mustangs into a corner. The set’s score was 25-23 in favor of the Lions, and that sealed the winner of the match.
Though the Mustangs weren’t able to pull off a nice win for Overton, the ladies representing their school’s spirit out on the court never wavered in their pursuit of victory. There were some outstanding moments out on the court for the ladies, with some ladies taking home amazing achievements.
Mary Fenter was able to pull off 8 kills, 15 digs, 1 assist, and 3 aces. Kayley McMillian was able to match Fenter with 8 kills, but also managed 24 digs, a block, 11 assists, and 2 aces. Ta’lejah Tilley and Kayla Nobles both took home 7 kills each. Tilley also had 15 digs, 16 assists, and 1 ace, while Nobles walked away with 5 digs, a block, and 4 aces. Alex Brown was able to take home 20 digs and an assist.
This loss for the Mustangs had set their overall wins-losses record at 4-8, while their district score settled into 3-3. However, the Mustangs went to play the Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions, who just recently won their first match of the season, on Friday in a district away game. The results from that game will be in a later edition.