After going 0-10 in district last year the Overton Mustangs (22-2A) came back to win not only third place but a Bi-District basketball championship with a 41-35 victory over McLeod (21-2A) on Tuesday. Their tremendous season came to an end on Thursday night when they fell to Tenaha (23-2A) 22-57 in the Area round of the playoffs. 

“It’s been an unbelievable season. I’m so proud of them,” said head coach Kerry McConnell. “We were picked last in District 22 and we got third place. These guys hadn’t won a district game since 2019 and hadn’t been to the playoffs since 2017.”

