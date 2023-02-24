After going 0-10 in district last year the Overton Mustangs (22-2A) came back to win not only third place but a Bi-District basketball championship with a 41-35 victory over McLeod (21-2A) on Tuesday. Their tremendous season came to an end on Thursday night when they fell to Tenaha (23-2A) 22-57 in the Area round of the playoffs.
“It’s been an unbelievable season. I’m so proud of them,” said head coach Kerry McConnell. “We were picked last in District 22 and we got third place. These guys hadn’t won a district game since 2019 and hadn’t been to the playoffs since 2017.”
The Mustangs’ success is more notable for the way they came back after a comparatively slow start to the season. McConnell says about halfway through, “they started to get it. We won nine of our last 11 games.” The Mustangs even defeated strong teams like Alto and New Summerfield in their rematches after losing to them in the first round of district play.
McLeod was a formidable opponent for their Bi-District contest. They came into it fresh off an eight-game winning streak. “They were probably a 10-point better team than us,” noted McConnell. “And we played really, really well. It was a team effort with great defense. They were just able to hold with free throws throughout the game.”
The Mustangs outscored McLeod in the first two quarters, going 8-4 and 14-9. They fended off a determined McLeod comeback where they matched the Mustangs 11-11 in the third and even slightly outscored them in the fourth but came up just short.
Tenaha proved too much for the Mustangs. After being outscored 4-12 and 4-18 in the first two quarters they came back with their best effort in the third, scoring 14 points against Tenaha’s 18. They lost momentum going into the fourth where they scored no points while Tenaha added nine more.
Against Tenaha Bryce Still led in scoring with eight points followed by Isaiah Hawkins (six), Jayden Edwards (six) and Joey Zalman (two).
A huge Overton crowd showed up for the Mustangs’ last game at Henderson High School. They’ve been showing up all season and McConnell said he’s proud of and grateful to the community for that support.