The Overton Lady Mustang volleyball team hosted the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats at their home court last Friday afternoon. The Overton Lady Mustangs, unfortunately, lost the match 0-3 to the Lady Wildcats.
With this new loss, the Mustangs record of overall wins-losses was set to 3-7, while their district record moved to 2-2. The sets scores for the night were 17-25, 13-25, and 10-25.
In the first set, the Mustangs and the Wildcats were going head-to-head, trying to find a chink in each other’s defense. While the Mustangs found that the Wildcats had a fortress-like front, the Wildcats found a pattern in the Mustangs offense.
The set went south for the Mustangs, with the Wildcats bearing down on the Mustangs, not letting them make any more chances. After the first set, the second and third sets were quickly shut down by the Wildcats as well.
Though the Mustangs were barely able to take any big risks, they did manage to put up a decent fight during the match. There were quite a few frustrated ladies on the court, but despite the hardships, all of them kept a cool head.
There were three Overton ladies in particular who did not give up and pushed forward, trying to turn the tide in their favor. These ladies were outstanding on the court and they are Mary Fenter, Brylie Smith, and Kaley McMillian. Fenter took home 4 kills, 1 block, and 5 digs. Smith had 3 kills and 5 digs. McMillian left the court with 2 kills, 12 digs, 4 assists, and 2 aces.
Even though the game was a loss for the Overton Mustangs last Friday, they are more determined to make their next few games definite wins. Their Tuesday game this week was against the Union Hill Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs' overall score for wins-losses was 0-3 while their district score was 0-2. The game details for Tuesday night will be in the next edition of the paper.