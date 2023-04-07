Mt. Enterprise senior Delisha 'Dede' Davis committed to run track and accepted a full-ride scholarship through the Army Reserve Officer's Training Corps (ROTC) program at the University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa over the weekend.
Davis toured the idyllic campus, met her future teammates and coaching staff and formally received her ROTC scholarship fund.
"I wanted to step out of my comfort zone and explore the world and all my options along the way," said Davis, who is the first person in her family to participate in ROTC. She plans to study health and wellness to pursue a long-term career in sports medicine. As for track, Davis is aiming to get faster with her eye on winning national titles.
In the meantime, she's focusing on finishing her high school track career on the best note possible with hopefully another trip to the State Championships. Davis runs in the 300m hurdles and just advanced to the Area meet after Mt. Enterprise's District competition on Wednesday. She qualified to State as a sophomore and a junior, placing seventh in the 300m hurdles last year.
"I do want to thank some of the best coaches in my high school sports career, Coach Durrett, Coach Nichols, Coach Parsley and Coach Allen for always supporting me and meeting me at the finish line."
"I could not be more proud of all the hard work she has put into achieving her goals...She always puts God first and it shows," said Patti Bishop, Davis' mother. Her parents joined her on the weekend trip to the campus, and Bishop says she has mixed emotions about her daughter moving so far away. "I catch myself in tears a lot here lately. God's got big things in store for her. She and her sister Abby both graduate from Mount Enterprise this year and we will have an empty nest. It just doesn't seem real."
Bishop also gave appreciation to Davis' coaches. "In my eyes, they're some of the best in Mount Enterprise."
Davis' father, Joey Bishop, was worried at first but became less so after taking in the campus and its track facilities and meeting her upcoming Dubuque family. "I'm so excited to see what she's going to accomplish in ROTC and track. She has worked so hard to get to this point. The sky is the limit for her," he said.
Bishop says he has coached Davis and her sisters since they were four. "I could see the determination and competitive fire that was in her from a very young age...All I can say is she loves winning but also knows what defeat feels like. That's just made her a stronger competitor and I couldn't be more proud to call her my daughter. As her dad, I wanted her to experience things I never got to."