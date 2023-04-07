Dede Davis - Mt. Enterprise

 By Audrey Blaschke ablaschke@thehendersonnews.com

Mt. Enterprise senior Delisha 'Dede' Davis committed to run track and accepted a full-ride scholarship through the Army Reserve Officer's Training Corps (ROTC) program at the University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa over the weekend.

Davis toured the idyllic campus, met her future teammates and coaching staff and formally received her ROTC scholarship fund.

