The Mt. Enterprise Varsity Wildcats football team fought against the Cayuga Wildcats in a game worthy of the fierce feline mascot's name. The game was played on the Cayuga Wildcat’s home turf last Friday, and Cayuga threw up mighty defensive fortifications, waiting for the siege from Mt. Enterprise.
Unfortunately, the result of the game was the defeat of the Mt. Enterprise Wildcats, with the game ending in a result of 12-38. Even though it was a defeat, the victory for Cayuga was hard-fought against a determined opponent.
Mt. Enterprise brought their fire to the field, managing to score twelve points despite the pressure of the Cayuga team. There were some highlights to the game, such as three power runs from the first and 10 yards to go. The runs were 13 yards, 21 yards, and 10 yards respectively.
Even though Mt. Enterprise lost, they are more than ready to step back onto the field to redeem their reputation. The next opponent they play against is the Timpson Bears next Friday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 p.m. on the Bear’s turf.
The break this week will let the Mt. Enterprise Wildcats work on the areas that were weak during last week’s game so that their goal of bringing in a win from the Timpson game will become reality.