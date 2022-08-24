Pre-registration is now open for the Henderson cheerleaders’ Fall 2022 Mini Lion Cheer Camp. The camp is open to pre-k through eighth-grade students and will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 10 at the Henderson High School main gym. Pre-registration will close by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, and registration will open thirty minutes before the camp begins.
The cost is $55 per mini cheerleader and participants will receive a t-shirt, cheer bow, snacks and shaker poms. Additional items will be available for purchase on a first come first served basis, including more cheer bows, old uniform tops, skirts and pom poms. The varsity and junior varsity cheerleading squads will instruct the camp, and the mini cheerleaders can wear whatever they are comfortable in to learn all the cheers, chants, dances and jumps.