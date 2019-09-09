PLANO – Six Texas high school football stars have been recognized in the first week of the 2019 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program.
In its 14th consecutive year, Ford Motor Company’s Player of the Week program is again honoring six outstanding student-athletes each week of the 2019 regular season, recognizing one player in each of the state’s six athletic classifications.
The winners are chosen for athletic achievements on the field, as well as for outstanding scholarship and community involvement. These players are the embodiment of Ford’s Go Further commitment.
This week’s winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.
Class 2-A: Kendre Miller, Senior, Running back, Mount Enterprise
In a 56-20 win over Colmesneil, Mount Enterprise running back Kendre Miller carried just 14 times, but rushed for 412 yards and scored seven touchdowns (scored on five straight carries at one point). He also had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.
The other players were:
Class 6A – Dez Forrest, Jr., running back, Weatherford
Class 5A – Chandler Morris, Sr., quarterback, Highland Park
Class 4A – Bo Hogeboom. Sr. quarterback, Argyle
Class 3A – Brock Aschenbeck, Sr. running back/linebacker, Sonora
Private schools – Preston Morway, Sr., quarterback, Episcopal School of Dallas
Students recognized by Ford Motor Company, Texas Ford dealers and the Built Ford Tough media advisory board as Players of the Week excel in three categories:
Individual performance on the field, including significant game statistics.
Contribution to the team’s success through individual leadership abilities.
Performance off the field, including academic success and good community citizenship.
Special to the Henderson News
PLANO – Six Texas high school football stars have been recognized in the first week of the 2019 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program.
In its 14th consecutive year, Ford Motor Company’s Player of the Week program is again honoring six outstanding student-athletes each week of the 2019 regular season, recognizing one player in each of the state’s six athletic classifications.
The winners are chosen for athletic achievements on the field, as well as for outstanding scholarship and community involvement. These players are the embodiment of Ford’s Go Further commitment.
This week’s winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.
Class 2-A: Kendre Miller, Senior, Running back, Mount Enterprise
In a 56-20 win over Colmesneil, Mount Enterprise running back Kendre Miller carried just 14 times, but rushed for 412 yards and scored seven touchdowns (scored on five straight carries at one point). He also had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.
The other players were:
Class 6A – Dez Forrest, Jr., running back, Weatherford
Class 5A – Chandler Morris, Sr., quarterback, Highland Park
Class 4A – Bo Hogeboom. Sr. quarterback, Argyle
Class 3A – Brock Aschenbeck, Sr. running back/linebacker, Sonora
Private schools – Preston Morway, Sr., quarterback, Episcopal School of Dallas
Students recognized by Ford Motor Company, Texas Ford dealers and the Built Ford Tough media advisory board as Players of the Week excel in three categories:
Individual performance on the field, including significant game statistics.
Contribution to the team’s success through individual leadership abilities.
Performance off the field, including academic success and good community citizenship.
Special to the Henderson News
PLANO – Six Texas high school football stars have been recognized in the first week of the 2019 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program.
In its 14th consecutive year, Ford Motor Company’s Player of the Week program is again honoring six outstanding student-athletes each week of the 2019 regular season, recognizing one player in each of the state’s six athletic classifications.
The winners are chosen for athletic achievements on the field, as well as for outstanding scholarship and community involvement. These players are the embodiment of Ford’s Go Further commitment.
This week’s winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.
Class 2-A: Kendre Miller, Senior, Running back, Mount Enterprise
In a 56-20 win over Colmesneil, Mount Enterprise running back Kendre Miller carried just 14 times, but rushed for 412 yards and scored seven touchdowns (scored on five straight carries at one point). He also had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.
The other players were:
Class 6A – Dez Forrest, Jr., running back, Weatherford
Class 5A – Chandler Morris, Sr., quarterback, Highland Park
Class 4A – Bo Hogeboom. Sr. quarterback, Argyle
Class 3A – Brock Aschenbeck, Sr. running back/linebacker, Sonora
Private schools – Preston Morway, Sr., quarterback, Episcopal School of Dallas
Students recognized by Ford Motor Company, Texas Ford dealers and the Built Ford Tough media advisory board as Players of the Week excel in three categories:
Individual performance on the field, including significant game statistics.
Contribution to the team’s success through individual leadership abilities.
Performance off the field, including academic success and good community citizenship.