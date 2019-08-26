MARSHALL - The colorful flare of Lucha Libre Mexican-style wrestling will return to the 2019 East Texas Taco Fest on Saturday, Sept. 14, featuring Big Daddy Yum Yum’s Lucha Libre All Stars.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Heavyweight Champion Byron “Big Daddy Yum Yum” Wilcott, who introduced the famed style of wrestling under his company, Main Event Pro Wrestling, at last year’s festival.
Wilcott said he’s excited to bring the style to Marshall as he’s been studying Lucha Libre wrestling all summer long. “This year we’re bringing Big Daddy Yum Yum’s Lucha Libre’s All Stars,” the wrestler said. “I’m bringing myself, American pro wrestlers and Lucha Libre pro wrestlers to the Taco Fest.”
Live professional wrestling matches will begin at noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.
“We’re going to have four different shows and each show will have two to three matches,” Wilcott said.
Wilcott anticipate a fun time as the two cultures are showcased in a series of four action-packed shows. Big Daddy Yum Yum said he can’t wait to show off his own new moves that he’s picked up at his new venture with CMLL in Mexico City.
“I’m 6’5”, I’m the tallest person there,” he chuckled. “I’m taller than everybody who is native and from Mexico; but from training I can do everything the (shorter) people are doing. “I was amazed at my progress from when I first started to now, so I’ll be doing some of those new cool moves in Marshall at the East Texas Taco Fest,” the wrestler said.
He’s also thrilled to feature some lady matches at the event. “We’re an equal opportunity company,” said Wilcott. “We have a diverse roster of blacks, whites, Hispanic and ladies. We have three ladies on this show.”
Wilcott described the rules of Lucha Libre wrestling as more relaxed than American style wrestling.
“In American style wrestling we work the left side of the body, but in Mexican style they work left, right -- any part of the body, they’re going to get it,” he explained. The colorful masks, thrilling maneuvers, and tag-teaming trios are all a part of the exhilarating experience.
“It’s pretty exciting,” said Wilcott. “I was really happy the newspaper brought us back to entertain Marshall.”
Tickets are currently on sale at the website, eventbrite.com. General admission tickets are $10 for a wrist band. VIP tickets, which include entry to a VIP section, two drink coupons, snacks and hors d’oeuvres are $40. Admission for kids ages 12 and younger is free.