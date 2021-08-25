Local scrimmage raises money for coaches and athletes in need

Proceeds from Mt. Enterprise vs. Beckville’s Thursday scrimmage were donated to the Texas High School Coaches Education Foundation’s Benevolence Fund to assist athletes and coaches experiencing hardships. The scrimmage raised $165, along with spectators’ private donations to the organization’s Venmo account.
Created in 2005, the Benevolence Fund increases the financial assistance given to athletes who were permanently injured while participating in a UIL sport, provides financial security to the family of an athlete who passed away due to participation in a UIL sport, and assists any coach or athlete with extenuating circumstances at the organization’s discretion. Coaches must be Texas High School Coaches Association members to be eligible to receive assistance. To date, THSCEF has given over $641,000 to athletes and coaches in need.
Beckville head football coach Cody Ross organized the fundraiser.
“All the credit should go to Coach Cody Ross at Beckville,” Mt. Enterprise head football coach Gabe Norris said. “He got out ahead of this and allowed us all to contribute. He is both an amazing coach and an amazing person.”
The fundraising campaign, lead by THSCA, is called “Our Day To Shine.” The organization encourages coaches to designate one scrimmage or spring game annually. All gate fees will contribute to the Benevolence Fund. THSCA advises coaches to designate the first scrimmage of the season, but any scrimmage is fine. The fundraiser is not limited to football, as other sports are also encouraged to hold an “Our Day To Shine” event. With over 1,165 schools participating, “Our Day To Shine” fundraisers have brought in over $721,000 for the Benevolence Fund.
Both Ross and Norris will be recognized in the organization’s magazine, Texas Coach.
The scrimmage was located at Beckville’s R.C. Beauchamp Stadium. Since the game was a scrimmage, no official score was kept.
The Mount Enterprise Wildcats announced yesterday on the district’s Facebook page that they will not kick off their football season on Friday against Cayuga due to positive cases of COVID-19 within the district and close contact with the team. After a week of quarantine, they will reaccess and announce a decision for Sept. 3’s away game against the All Saints Episcopal Trojans.
The Beckville Bearcats will travel to Joaquin tomorrow to play against the Rams at 7:30 p.m. The game will be non-conference.