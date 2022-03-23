Rusk County schools have cancelled multiple games following Monday night’s damaging storm and tornado.
Mount Enterprise ISD announced on social media Tuesday morning that baseball and softball games that were scheduled for that day have been cancelled and rescheduled. Since both games are district games, the new dates will be announced soon.
The Lady Wildcats softball team had a district home game against Shelbyville scheduled for Tuesday night.
The Wildcat baseball team was also scheduled to host Timpson for a Tuesday night district match.
This announcement came shortly after Mount Enterprise ISD made the decision to cancel school for Tuesday.
A portion of Highway 84 was closed due to “an electric transmission line across the roadway.” Many Mount Enterprise residents were also left without power due to damage from the storm.
Mount Enterprise ISD also announced the cancellation of Monday’s junior high track meet due to the weather.
Laneville ISD also announced that they have decided to cancel school on Tuesday due to a power outage at the campus.
Although they did not have any games scheduled for Tuesday, Laneville announced on Sunday that Monday’s junior high track meet in Neches was rescheduled for Wednesday due to bad weather.
After hitting the Mt. Enterprise-Laneville area, the tornado moved toward an area between Beckville and Tatum. It is immedately unclear whether there was any damage caused by the tornado.
As of press time, Tatum ISD has not announced any school day or game cancellations.
The Tatum Eagles baseball team and Lady Eagles softball team were both scheduled to host West Rusk teams for a home district match on Tuesday night.
Both of Tatum’s girls’ and boys’ junior high track teams also had relays scheduled at the campus on Tuesday.
West Rusk CCISD also as not announced any game cancellations as of press time.
Henderson ISD has announced on social media that all campuses remained open on Tuesday and encouraged staff and students to use caution when traveling through areas that were impacted by the storm.
The Lady Lions softball team’s game against Bullard was rescheduled for Wednesday. The new location of the game will be announced soon.
The Henderson Lions baseball team were also scheduled to host the Lindale Eagles for a district game. No cancellation or schedule change has been announced.
Henderson’s girls’ golf team is also scheduled to compete in Canton’s invitational golf tournament on Tuesday morning at the Van Zandt Country Club off of Interstate 20. Although a tornado ended up near Interstate 20, it is not immediately clear whether there was significant damage. No cancellations or schedule changes were announced.
On Monday, the Henderson boys’ golf team also competed in Canton’s invitational golf tournament. No cancellations or schedule changes were announced.