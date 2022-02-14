Both the Henderson Lady Lions and the Tatum Lady Eagles celebrated their senior players during their Senior Night games.
The Lady Lions honored their six senior players during Monday’s home game against Kilgore. Originally scheduled for Thursday, this game was rescheduled due to severe weather and HISD’s school closure.
The six senior players for Henderson are Brooklyn Conert, Kieara Dunham, Taylor Helton, Taylor Lybrand, and Ty’Ra Mosley.
In the first quarter, the Lady Lions just barely gained a foothold over the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs as they led with two points.
Henderson stomped over Kilgore in the second quarter, as the Lady Lions quickly widened their lead by putting 10 more points on the scoreboard. The Lady Bulldogs lagged behind with two points added to their score.
However, after halftime, Kilgore came back for revenge and attempted to overwhelm the Lady Lions in the third quarter. Kilgore added 16 points to their side of the scoreboad, but it was not enough to overtake Henderson’s six point lead.
The Lady Lions got back on their feet in the fourth and final quarter, surging ahead with 22 points while Kilgore stayed in their dust with only seven points added. The final score was 52-32.
Helton lead the team with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Dunham and Lybrand were right behind her with a combined 14 points. Lybrand also recorded four rebounds.
Mosley and teammates Jorden Writt, Kara Washington, and Anya Jackson all contributed four points each. Mosley recorded six rebounds, and Writt had three assists.
Medford and Conert also added a combined five points.
With this win, the Henderson Lady Lions move to a 5-3 district record, securing their spot in the UIL playoffs.
Last season, the Lady Lions went 1-9 in the district.
“After last year, I really thought our chance to go places was over,” Conert said. “But this year is a whole new ball game. I love our coaches and our new found sense of camaraderie.”
Henderson will take on Gilmer in the first round of the playoffs at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Winona High School.
Tatum also honored their three senior athletes during their Tuesday night district championship game against Arp.
These players are Trinity Edwards, Summer Dancy-Vasquez, and Emma Wiley.
Edwards and Wiley teamed up with teammate Aundrea Bradley to put up a combined 35 points for the Lady Eagles during the district championship game.
Edwards recorded 13 points, four rebounds, eight steals, and two assists.
Wiley made some noise on the court with 12 points, five rebounds, five steals, and two assists.
Bradley added 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Right behind them, Jade Moore-Simon contributed eight points, eight rebounds, and four assists.
With this win, the Lady Eagles successfully defend their undefeated 0-14 district run and will advance to the playoffs.
Tatum has not announced their playoff schedule, as of press time.